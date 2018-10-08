Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Discounts, deals on value-for-money phones

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale
Home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart is hosting a four-day long sale from October 10, where the company would be offering products at discounted price, along with several bank offers, exchange offers and no cost equated monthly instalments. Before the sale, the e-commerce portal has unveiled deals on smartphones, including the ones in budget segment. Here are some of the deals to look out for during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on mobiles that is starting from October 11.
Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus
The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are the first Nokia-branded smartphone from the stable of Finnish start-up HMD to sport notch-based screen. While the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a midrange offering, the Nokia 5.1 Plus caters to price conscious smartphone buyers. Both the smartphones sport glass design, dual rear camera module, notch-based screen and comes with Android One promise for timely software and security upgrades. In the sale, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available at Rs 14,999 and Rs 10,499, respectively.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
This Flipkart-exclusive smartphone was launched in three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB – at Rs 10,999, Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. In the festive sale, the base variant would get an upfront discount of Rs 1,000 and the other two variants would get an upfront discount of Rs 2,000 each, which would bring down the effective cost to Rs 9,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC card holders, along with no cost EMI, mobile protection at Rs 99 and assured buyback value of 50 per cent, if exchanged within eight months, at Rs 199.
Samsung Galaxy On6 and Galaxy On8
The Galaxy On6 and Galaxy On8 are Samsung next-generation budget smartphones with modern 18.5:9 aspect ratio screens. Both the smartphones also sport Samsung’s super AMOLED display, which is known for its deep black and infinity contrast levels. In the sale, Galaxy On6 would be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,990, whereas the dual camera clad Galaxy On8 would be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990.
Xiaomi Redmi 6
The current flagship in the Xiaomi Redmi-series, the Redmi 6 would be available in the upcoming sale in limited stock at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The phone has modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen, metallic unibody design and dual camera module on the back. It is one of the cheapest Xiaomi device with dual camera module and new format screen.
Honor 7A
The Honor 7A is entry-level device with 5.7-inch HD+ screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio, dual rear cameras and dual Bluetooth feature to connect two devices simultaneously. Priced at Rs 8,999, the phone would get an upfront discount of Rs 1,000, which would bring down the effective cost to Rs 7,999. In the sale, Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers and no-cost equated monthly instalments on Bajaj Finserv cards.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU