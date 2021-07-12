Lenovo leads as global PC shipments hits 83.6 mn units in Q2: IDC

-
ALSO READ
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 730G SoC launched
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone to have bigger battery: Report
Nokia settles multi-year patent fight with Lenovo across all jurisdictions
After Samsung, Lenovo skips physical Mobile World Congress amid pandemic
CES 2021: Lenovo launches three new ThinkPad X1 laptops
-
The worldwide shipments of traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks and workstations, reached 83.6 million units in the second quarter this year, up 13.2 per cent from the second quarter of 2020, a new IDC report said on Monday.
Lenovo led the segment with 23.9 per cent market share, followed by HP Inc at 22.2 per cent and Dell at 16.7 per cent market share globally.
Apple was fourth with 7.4 per cent share and Acer closed the top 5 list with 7.3 per cent share.
The surge in PC demand continued through the second quarter of 2021, despite global component shortages and logistics issues, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.
"The PC market's hot streak continued to drive heavy investments from the supply side including the entry of new vendors as well as additional spend from underdogs," said Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC's Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers.
"While the top 5 continue to drive volume, the smaller vendors have helped drive growth by offering unique features or niche designs," Ubrani said in a statement.
Elevated demand for PCs combined with shortages that greatly impacted the supply of notebooks led to desktop growth outpacing that of notebooks during the quarter.
Though annual growth remains quite high, it has begun to taper off as the 13 per cent growth rate in Q2 is far lower than the 55.9 per cent growth in Q1 and 25.8 per cent growth in the fourth quarter last year.
"The market faces mixed signals as far as demand is concerned," said Neha Mahajan, senior research analyst with IDC's Devices and Displays Group.
"With businesses opening back up, demand potential in the commercial segment appears promising. However, there are also early indicators of consumer demand slowing down as people shift spending priorities after nearly a year of aggressive PC buying," Mahajan noted.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU