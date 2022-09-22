JUST IN
Delhi HC seeks Google's stand on lawsuit against its policy by Winzo Games
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro more popular than its base model, says report
itel launches Vision 3 Turbo with segment 6GB RAM, 18W fast charging
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live for Prime members: Details here
Google Stadia rolls out 1440p quality setting for Pro subscribers
Pixel 7 series: Google set to return to India's premium smartphone market
The real reason to turn on aeroplane mode when you fly is frequency band
Twitter fixes bug that left users' account logged in after password reset
Google rolls out tool to let people remove personal info from Search
What is the SOVA virus?
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Delhi HC seeks Google's stand on lawsuit against its policy by Winzo Games
Business Standard

Microsoft to launch new Surface series of laptops on October 12

Microsoft is planning two new colour variants for Surface Pro 9 - Forest and Sapphire

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft Surface laptop | Microsoft Window

IANS  |  New Delhi 

US, UK and allies link China with global hacking spree: Report
Microsoft

Microsoft has made it official to launch next line-up of Surface laptops on October 12, that are likely to include a new 2-in-1 device called the Surface Pro 9 as well as Surface Laptop 5.

The "Microsoft Fall 2022 Event" plans to "talk about?devices", according to the company.

Microsoft hasn't organised any in-person Surface event since the pandemic and this time, it again looks like an online event.

The company is also organising its flaghsip Ignite event around the same dates.

According to reports, both the Surface laptops are likely to come with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, up to 1 TB storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

Microsoft is planning two new colour variants for Surface Pro 9 - Forest and Sapphire.

The Surface Pro 9 may cost 1,300 euros in the cheapest version (Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD) and Surface Laptop 5 with 13.5-inch display may cost at least 1,200 euros, while the larger 15-inch model may start from 1,500 euros, says German portal WinFuture.

The Surface Pro9 is set to be equipped with the latest Intel processors from the "Alder Lake" family.

"Specifically, our sources cite the Intel Core i5-1235U as the base model platform, while the Intel Core i7-1255U is used in the better equipped and more expensive versions of Microsoft's 2-in-1 tablet," the report claimed.

The top models of the Surface Pro 9 have the Intel Core i7-1255U, which offers an identical number of "P" and "E" cores.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 17:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU