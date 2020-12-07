Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Mobile Congress on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Jio adds 3.5 million customers in July, Voda Idea loses 3.7 million: Trai
Time to make 2G telecom services part of history, says Mukesh Ambani
From Sukh Ram to Mukesh Ambani, here're the men who changed telecom
Voda Idea, Airtel bat for tariff hike, but Reliance Jio is sitting tight
Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal seeks govt help for telecom sector
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country's telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress, on Tuesday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said on Monday.
The fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) will be held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre, and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash will attend the inaugural session, the statement said.
Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Ericsson Head (South East Asia, Oceania and India) Nunzio Mirtillo will also attend the session, it added.
"Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing with the glory of this annual event had become a challenge and we decided to go virtual.
"However, I am elated to see the enthusiastic interest evinced by brilliant personalities from across several industries from India and abroad," COAI Director General S P Kochhar said in the statement.
Participants from over 30 countries, 210 speakers, more than 150 exhibitors and over 3,000 CXO-level delegates are expected to participate in the event, according to the COAI.
The COAI members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
"Considered as the largest digital technology event and also the biggest international tech conference in South Asia, IMC will continue its legacy of being the perfect congregation to display, discuss and recognise the importance of global and Indian telecommunications, mobile and internet connectivity, and digital services sector," the statement said.
It added that IMC 2020 is set to create ample opportunities to promote local manufacturing, foster global collaboration, inspire inclusive sustainable development, and encourage R&D in telecom and technology sectors, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU