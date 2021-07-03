S Korea's 5G user base reaches 16 mn in May as telcos expand application

-
ALSO READ
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
South Korea's 5G user base reaches 12 mn in 2020, up 900,000 since 2019
FanCode raises $50 mn from Dream Sports, plans 100 million user base
What Robinhood's IPO filing says about the traders in Reddit user base
After 2 years, smartphone users still hungry for 5G, faster speed
-
South Korean mobile users on 5G networks reached nearly 16 million in May, new data has showed, as telecom operators seek to expand applications of the next generation networks.
As of the end of May, 5G subscriptions stood at 15.84 million, accounting for 22 percent of the total 71.45 million mobile subscriptions in the country, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.
South Korea has a population of around 51 million.
Top mobile carrier SK Telecom had the most 5G subscribers at 7.39 million, followed by KT Corp at 4.8 million and LG Uplus Corp. at 3.6 million.
User growth on 5G networks has been relatively sluggish in recent months amid a lack of new flagship devices, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung Electronics, the top smartphone maker, is expected to launch its new foldable smartphones in August.
The latest figure also comes as telecom operators face a lawsuit from 5G users who complain over disappointing service quality.
Around 500 5G users have taken collective legal action this week against the three carriers, seeking compensation for poor network connectivity and disappointing speeds.
Telecom operators have been racing to improve services, aiming for nationwide coverage by the end of next year.
They are also testing new services with 5G on the 28 gigahertz band, which theoretically allows for speeds that are 20 times faster than 4G LTE. Download speeds on 5G last year were around four times faster than 4G LTE.
Telecom operators hope to power new tech services, such as live virtual reality feeds of sports matches and delivery robots, with high-band 5G.
South Korea's telecom operators first launched 5G networks in April 2019.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU