Samsung launches latest lineup of its high-resolution monitors

Samsung Electronics on Monday launched its 2021 lineup of high-resolution monitors as the South Korean tech giant decided to increase sales amid rising trend of remote working and distance learning.
Samsung said 12 different monitors across three series -- the S8, S7 and S6 -- are released globally, with all models offering more than 1 billion colors, a 178-degree wide viewing angle and enhanced High Dynamic Range 10 technology.
In South Korea, 10 models are available with price tags between 450,000 won ($400) and 670,000 won, reports Yonhap news agency.
The flagship S8 comes in 27-and 32-inch options, and it delivers ultra-high definition (UHD) resolution with a 99 per cent sRGB color gamut for users, according to Samsung. It offers 10 gigabits per second data transmission through its USB-C type port.
The S7 also provides UHD resolution and is available in 27- and 32-inch sizes. It is highlighted by an ultra-slim stand and borderless design.
The S6 comes in four sizes -- 34-, 32-, 27- and 24-inch -- and supports not only quad high definition (QHD), but also picture by picture (PBP) and picture in picture (PIP) features.
In particular, the S65UA 34-inch model offers a 1000R curvature, ultra-wide QHD and a 21:9 aspect ratio for better viewing experience, according to the company.
Samsung said all monitors have also earned Intelligent Eye Care certification from TUV Rheinland AG, a German technical test service and certification organization. The monitors also feature a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light emissions, it added.
According to market tracker International Data Corp. (IDC), Samsung was the world's fifth-largest PC monitor vendor last year with a market share of 8.6 per cent. The company shipped 11.7 million units of monitors in 2020, up 30.6 per cent from a year ago, IDC data showed.
