JUST IN
Musk says 'inevitable' as Meta unveils paid verification on FB, Insta
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Maxed-out phone worthy of 'Ultra' moniker
Meta to test monthly subscription service 'Meta Verified' priced at $11.99
Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command
India will see 1.5 mn vacancies in cybersecurity in 2025: Microsoft's Gomes
Meta accounts for 82% of fines under EU privacy laws, shows data
The digital boom's cybersecurity pitfalls: Negligence may spoil the party
Technology is making trade more trendy
Meta-owned WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android
Google rolls out memory, energy saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Musk says 'inevitable' as Meta unveils paid verification on FB, Insta
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Snap likley to unveil its 'AR for businesses' project at developer summit

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is reportedly planning to unveil its new 'augmented reality (AR) for businesses' project, at its annual developer summit in April or perhaps even sooner

Topics
Snapchat | Augmented reality

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Snap Inc
Snap Inc

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is reportedly planning to unveil its new 'augmented reality (AR) for businesses' project, at its annual developer summit in April or perhaps even sooner.

According to the sources, the concept is to enable AR shopping on clothes brands' websites by utilising Snap's virtual try-on technology and 3D asset management, reports The Verge.

This would be a whole new source of income for Snap, which needs to discover more sources of revenue if it wants to reassure sceptical investors.

Last week, the company announced that the "Ray Tracing" technology is now available in its Lens Studio to developers around the world.

Ray Tracing is a technical capability which enhances the realism of AR experiences by reflecting light on digital objects.

Meanwhile, at the company's "2023 Investor Day", Jerry Hunter, Snap's Chief Operating Officer, had said, "We are making it easier than ever to create, manage, and deploy AR advertising-- through acquisitions like Vertebrae, which provides a backend system to create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR assets."

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Snapchat

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 11:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU