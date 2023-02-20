Snap likley to unveil its 'AR for businesses' project at developer summit

-
ALSO READ
Snapchat to pay monthly grants up to $50k to sound creators in India
Snapchat crosses over 750 mn monthly active users, announces CEO Spiegel
Snap agrees to pay $35 mn over illegal user data collection in US
Snap to shut down its camera application for desktop on January 25
Snapchat announces new augmented reality feature to let creators make money
-
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is reportedly planning to unveil its new 'augmented reality (AR) for businesses' project, at its annual developer summit in April or perhaps even sooner.
According to the sources, the concept is to enable AR shopping on clothes brands' websites by utilising Snap's virtual try-on technology and 3D asset management, reports The Verge.
This would be a whole new source of income for Snap, which needs to discover more sources of revenue if it wants to reassure sceptical investors.
Last week, the company announced that the "Ray Tracing" technology is now available in its Lens Studio to developers around the world.
Ray Tracing is a technical capability which enhances the realism of AR experiences by reflecting light on digital objects.
Meanwhile, at the company's "2023 Investor Day", Jerry Hunter, Snap's Chief Operating Officer, had said, "We are making it easier than ever to create, manage, and deploy AR advertising-- through acquisitions like Vertebrae, which provides a backend system to create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR assets."
--IANS
aj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 11:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU