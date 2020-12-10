Snapchat announces $3.5mn fund to expand support for creators, developers

-
ALSO READ
Snapchat hits 249 mn daily users, sales up 52% in third quarter of 2020
TikTok, Snapchat preferred more than Instagram by US teens: Report
Snapchat testing new feature of snaps with music to take on TikTok
9 in 10 Americans feel Instagram Reels is similar to TikTok: Survey
New WhatsApp feature to allow users to mute videos before sending
-
Photo-messaging app Snapchat on Thursday announced an investment of $3.5 million to expand its support for Augmented Reality (AR) creators and developers on its platform.
According to the company, this new investment will continue its commitment to funding opportunities for Lens Creators to work on sponsored projects, connect personal passions with Lens creation, and participate in its AR Creator Residency Programme.
Snapchat also announced a powerful upgrade to Lens Studio, one of the most popular AR tools on the market.
This new 3.3 release is focused on improving creator workflows by providing tools and resources that professional creators need, as well as features that save time and improve the quality of Lenses.
Recently, Snapchat saw its daily active user base jump to touch 249 million, from 238 million in the last quarter, as the company registered a 52 per cent increase in revenue at $679 million in its third quarter.
The stock of its parent company Snap rose 17.1 per cent after bumper quarter results. Operating cash flow improved by $21 million to $55 million in Q3 compared to the prior year.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU