JUST IN
WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage
Apple rolls out macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 update: Know new features and more
Bumble open sources AI tool 'private detector' that detects nudes
Microsoft starts rolling out Android 12L for Surface Duo, Duo 2: Reports
WhatsApp outage across India, user unable to send and receive messages
Wikipedia introduces new features to enhance user experience: Details here
WhatsApp partially back for users after longest-ever global outage
Apple introduces 'Clean Energy Charging' feature to iOS 16.1 update
Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model from next year: Reports
Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1, launch new Chrome version next yr
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage
Business Standard

Tech giant Apple urges global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030

Apple exhorted its global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030, as the tech giant said it will evaluate the work of its major manufacturing partners to decarbonise their Apple-related operations

Topics
Apple  | Supply chain

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple on Tuesday exhorted its global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030, as the tech giant said it will evaluate the work of its major manufacturing partners to decarbonise their Apple-related operations, and track annual progress.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has been carbon neutral for its global corporate operations since 2020, and is focused on the goal to become carbon neutral across its entire global supply chain and the life cycle of every product, the company said in a newsroom post.

"Apple calls on global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030," the post said.

The company is accelerating work with suppliers to decarbonise Apple-related production and expanding investments in clean energy and climate solutions.

Apple "will evaluate the work of its major manufacturing partners to decarbonise their Apple-related operations including running on 100 per cent renewable electricity and will track yearly progress".

As the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt, Apple also announced new initiatives and investments aimed at helping decarbonise the global economy and promote climate solutions for communities.

These include investments in renewable energy in Europe, partnerships to support businesses transitioning to clean energy, and new support for projects that advance natural carbon removal and community-driven climate solutions.

As part of the supplier engagement, the company is partnering with its worldwide supply chain to urge accelerated action to achieve carbon neutrality for their Apple-related corporate operations.

Apple will partner with suppliers that are working with urgency and making measurable progress toward decarbonisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 20:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU