YouTube TV rolls out update to add clock to keep track of time: Details

YouTube TV has rolled out a new update in which it adds a clock to keep track of the time while streaming content on the video-streaming platform.
According to 9to5Google, YouTube announced the addition via a PSA-style ad that had some rather amusing description.
"Some YouTube TV customers have reported a lack of knowing what time it is due to the removal of their old cable box. If you are one of these people, do not panic. Starting November 10th, you will be able to find the time directly on your YouTube TV live guide," the description reads.
On the top-left corner, underneath the platform's logo, in the Live tab, users will find this simple clock.
In Chromecasts, the new feature will save users from long-pressing the Home button on their remote to access quick settings and check the time card, which is quite small, according to the report.
Earlier this month, YouTube had rolled out its TikTok rival short-form video app Shorts on TV to its global users.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:35 IST
