Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe to hit Indian roads in 2025 with sportier design

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe to hit Indian roads in 2025 with sportier design

The new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 will come with a wider stance and enhanced style, powered by the 'M256' 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system

Shubham Parashar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 coupé is set to debut in India in 2025. The model was unveiled globally in December 2023 with a few cosmetic updates and a boost in its power output. At the front, it features the signature Panamericana radiator grille flanked by LED headlights with sleeker Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The air curtains are larger than the predecessor and are positioned below the grille to improve airflow. There are smaller air intakes on either side while a long hood and raked windshield add to the car’s sporty design.
   
Enhanced design and dimensions
   
The new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is also wider than before. The front track has been increased by 58 mm while the rear track is up by 75 mm. The car will be offered with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard while 20-inchers will be optional. At the rear, the two-part LED taillights are conjoined using a piano black bar instead of a light bar unit. There are quad exhausts, two on each side, integrated into the rear diffuser.
   
Tech-loaded luxury cabin
 
On the inside, it gets an AMG Performance flat-bottom steering wheel with touch control buttons. It will be equipped with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 11.9-inch portrait-oriented MBUX touchscreen. It also gets 64-colour ambient lighting, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Burmester audio system and a wireless charger.

Performance and powertrain
 
The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 AMG also comes with rear-wheel steering that turns in the direction of the front wheels up to a maximum of 0.7 degrees at speeds of over 100 kmph.
 
It is powered by the ‘M256’ 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The combined output is 443 bhp and 560 Nm of peak torque, and it gets an additional 40 Nm torque boost using the overboost function. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox that sends the power to all the wheels

Topics : automobile manufacturer Auto sector Mercedes

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

