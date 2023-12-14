Sensex (1.39%)
253 of 678 winning candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR report

As many as 146 winning candidates in the Assembly elections of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana have declared serious criminal cases against themselves

Law & Order, court, case

As many as 146 winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Out of the 678 winning candidates in the Assembly elections of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, 253 (37 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by the National Election Watch and the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The National Election Watch and the ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 678 winning candidates in these five states. In a press release, the ADR stated that 146 (22 per cent) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

S.No        State No of winning candidates with declared cases related to murder       No of winning Candidates with    declared cases related to attempt to murder 
1 Mizoram  0 0
2 Chhattisgarh 0 0
3 Madhya Pradesh 1 5
4 Rajasthan 1 7
5 Telangana 1 7

 
In Telangana, 69 per cent of the winning candidates have criminal cases registered against themselves, whereas 50 per cent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In Madhya Pradesh, 39 per cent have criminal cases registered against themselves, and 15 per cent have declared serious criminal cases. In Rajasthan, around 31 per cent of winning candidates have criminal cases registered against themselves, while 22 per cent have declared serious criminal cases. In Chhattisgarh, 19 per cent have declared criminal cases, and 7 per cent have serious offences registered against themselves. The lowest registered cases are in Mizoram, where 8 per cent have declared criminal cases, and 8 per cent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

State-wise candidates with declared cases related to murder
The affidavits analysed by the ADR showed that one winning candidate each in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana has a declared case related to murder. Five candidates in Madhya Pradesh and seven each in Rajasthan and Telangana have declared cases related to attempted murder. 

The Indian National Congress has the highest number of winning candidates with declared criminal cases at 114, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 105, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (19), the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (4), and three each in the Bharat Adivasi Party and the Zoram People's Movement.

The report further stated that of the total 678 winning candidates in the five states, 594 (88 per cent) candidates are "crorepatis". The ADR analysed seven winning candidates from the AIMIM, and all are crorepatis. The BJP has 298 crorepatis, whereas the Congress has 209.
Topics : ADR Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan Assembly rajasthan Mizoram Assembly elections Mizoram Telangana Assembly Telangana Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Congress Elections in India Assembly elections

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon