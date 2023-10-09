EC to use tech for real time updates on seizures during assembly polls

The Election Commission has come up with a technology-based mechanism to keep a record of the seizure of cash, drugs and freebies to induce voters during the assembly poll in five states.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the system will be used for the first time in the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

He said the 'Election Seizure Management System' is a new technology-driven platform for real-time updates on seizures from the field by multifarious state and central enforcement agencies.

"It facilitates qualitative analysis and planning of the seizures... we have told various agencies to work in coordination and not in silos," Kumar said.

The chief election commissioner said the agencies have been directed to update the seizures on the platform. It will also show whether the action taken has been uploaded to the system.

Money power, drugs and freebies have been identified as some of the means to disturb the level-playing field in elections.

To check the flow of illegal cash, drugs and freebies such as sarees, liquor and other such items, a total of 940 checkposts of various agencies have been set up in the five states, Kumar said.

The Election Commission has announced that assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on different days beginning November 7 and the votes will be counted on December 3.