Scindia confident of BJP's win in all 5 states under PM Modi's leadership

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly polls in five states, including his home state Madhya Pradesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Voting is the biggest right. Voters are like God. The blessings of the voters will be with BJP due to PM Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP's policy of development, its record of good governance and ensuring the welfare of the poor," Scindia told reporters in Gwalior earlier in the day ahead of the Election Commission's press conference in Delhi.

As per the poll schedule, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3.

More than 5.60 crore electors in Madhya Pradesh are eligible to exercise their franchise in the November 17 assembly polls.

Scindia, the erstwhile royal from Guna, was at the centre of Madhya Pradesh politics in early 2020 when he quit the Congress and joined the BJP. The fallout was the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020 as several MLAs loyal to Scindia crossed over to BJP.

Also Read Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress? MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15 Want SP, Congress to fight together in Madhya Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states Farewell of BJP, allies announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five states BJP will form govt in all states under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda Election Commission announces dates for polling in five states; check here National Conference, Congress alliance sweep LAHDC-Kargil elections