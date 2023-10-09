close
Scindia confident of BJP's win in all 5 states under PM Modi's leadership

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly polls in five states, including his home state Madhya Pradesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Voting is the biggest right. Voters are like God. The blessings of the voters will be with BJP due to PM Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP's policy of development, its record of good governance and ensuring the welfare of the poor," Scindia told reporters in Gwalior earlier in the day ahead of the Election Commission's press conference in Delhi.
As per the poll schedule, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five states on December 3.
More than 5.60 crore electors in Madhya Pradesh are eligible to exercise their franchise in the November 17 assembly polls.
Scindia, the erstwhile royal from Guna, was at the centre of Madhya Pradesh politics in early 2020 when he quit the Congress and joined the BJP. The fallout was the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020 as several MLAs loyal to Scindia crossed over to BJP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

