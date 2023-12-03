Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Less than 1% voters opted for NOTA in MP, Raj, T'gana; 1.3% in Chhattisgarh

Introduced in 2013, the NOTA option on electronic voting machines has its own symbol - a ballot paper with a black cross across it

election, rajasthan polls

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The counting of votes in three out of four states on Sunday showed that less than one per cent of the voters exercised the 'none of the above' (NOTA) option in the just-concluded assembly polls, according to the election commission.
Assembly polls were conducted in five states and while the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was held on Sunday, votes will be counted in Mizoram on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In Madhya Pradesh, 0.99 per cent of the voters went for the NOTA option out of total voter turnout of 77.15 per cent. In neighbouring Chhattisgarh, 1.29 per cent of the electors pressed the NOTA button. Here, the voter turnout was 76.3 per cent.
In Telangana, 0.74 per cent of the electors opted for NOTA. The state registered 71.14 per cent of voter turnout.
Similarly, in Rajasthan 0.96 per cent of the voters exercised the NOTA option. It had recorded 74.62 per cent turnout.
Talking to PTI on the NOTA option, Pradeep Gupta of Axis My India said NOTA has been used from .01 per cent to a maximum of two per cent. If anything new is introduced, its effectiveness depends on its result or performance.
"I had written to the government that if NOTA's effectiveness has to be made in the real sense, then NOTA should be declared as the winner if the maximum number of people use this option," he said.
Gupta was referring to the 'first-past-the-post' principle followed in India where a candidate who gets the maximum number of votes is declared the winner.
He also said that people who have been rejected by the people should not be allowed to contest the poll in such a situation where NOTA prevails over others.
"If this happens then people make the right use of none of the above options... otherwise it is a formality.
Introduced in 2013, the NOTA option on electronic voting machines has its own symbol - a ballot paper with a black cross across it.
After the Supreme Court order in September 2013, EC added the NOTA button on the EVMs as the last option on the voting panel.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

Cong leader Chakravarty triggers 'South vs North' debate after T'gana win

Assembly polls: BJP to rule 12 states on its own, Congress down to 3

Assembly election results in 4 states to have bearing on LS polls: Azad

Telangana Congress swearing-in ceremony likely on December 4 or 9

BJP's state election wins fuel optimism for extended market gains

Before the apex court order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called form 49-O. But filling out the form at the polling station under Rule 49-O of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, compromised the secrecy of the voter.
The Supreme Court had, however, refused to direct the Election Commission to hold fresh polls if the majority of the electorate exercised the NOTA option while voting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NOTA Madhya Pradesh rajasthan Telangana Chhattisgarh State assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon