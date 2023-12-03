Sensex (0.74%)
Modi is in the mind of MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Pragya Singh Thakur

Thakur said, "BJP has got votes for the respect of women, the safety of the country, culture, development and prosperity of the nation, national security, religious security and welfare of the nation"

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI photo

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, going by the latest trends, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the minds of people in these states as well as the entire country.
"Modi is in the minds of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; this is clear. Modi is there in the mind of the entire country; this is also clear and that's why the BJP has got votes for development," Pragya Singh Thakur said, speaking to ANI on Sunday as the assembly election results for four state assembly elections are underway.
Speaking about the issues on which people have voted for the BJP in the three states, Thakur said, "BJP has got votes for the respect of women, the safety of the country, culture, development and prosperity of the nation, national security, religious security and welfare of the nation. This belief has been confirmed by the people and we are very thankful for them. They are for development. This is clear."
The BJP is on its way to creating a record in Madhya Pradesh and its expected coming to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as popularity of its schemes and leadership.
Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out. The BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh, where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well.
A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to worked for the BJP. The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 am on Sunday.

Topics : Narendra Modi Pragya Thakur Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh rajasthan State assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

