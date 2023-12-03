Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

BJP's Poonia trailing in Amber, Kirodi Lal Meena ahead in Sawai Madhopur

Poonia is pitted against Congress' Prashant Sharma, who is leading with 16,100 votes

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

Meena, Rajya Sabha MP, is leading with 3,632 votes in one of 19 rounds, according to the Election Commission (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia is trailing in the Amber assembly seat by 921 votes, according to the Election Commission trends on Sunday.
Poonia is pitted against Congress' Prashant Sharma, who is leading with 16,100 votes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena is leading in the Sawai Madhopur seat with a margin of 1,177 votes.
Meena, Rajya Sabha MP, is leading with 3,632 votes in one of 19 rounds, according to the Election Commission.

Read: Rajasthan Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates
In the Tonk seat, Ajit Singh Mehta is trailing by a margin of 943 votes. Mehta is pitted against Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.
Pilot is leading with 8,775 votes in two of 20 rounds.
Among other BJP contestants who are leading is Subhash Maharia, who is leading on the Lacchmangarh seat with a margin of 198 votes. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra is contesting as the Congress candidate on this seat.
Maharia, with 4579 votes, is leading in one of 24 rounds.

Also Read

People to vote for 'double-engine' govt in Rajasthan: BJP's Satish Poonia

Rajasthan Assembly polls result: Congress leading on 4 seats, BJP on one

Freedom of speech being 'attacked' in country: Rajasthan Cong chief

Rajasthan assembly elections: Polling begins in 199 constituencies

Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Rajasthan polls: Cong's Joshi trails behind BJP candidate in Nathdwara seat

Rajasthan Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?

Rajasthan Assembly polls result: Congress leading on 4 seats, BJP on one

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Topics : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Election Commission of India Rajasthan Assembly Assembly elections BJP Congress Assembly polls

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon