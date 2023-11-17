Sensex (0.47%)
State elections: AAP knocks EC's door against BJP's 'poll code violations'

The Aam Aadmi Party has sought swift action against the BJP to "uphold the integrity of the election", currently happening in five states of India.

Election Commission

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP, accusing of the alleged violations of the Electoral Laws Representation of Peoples Act 1951, India Penal Code 1860 and the Model Code of Conduct.
The party has sought swift action against BJP to "uphold the integrity of the election".
Also, Congress has submitted evidence in the form of CDs about the BJP's social media accounts to the Election Commission.
The Election Commission of India has prohibited the publication or publicizing of exit poll results from November 7 until November 30 evening in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.
According to the poll body, the ban will remain in effect from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30.
An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.
The election dates for the five states are as follows: Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.
The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. These elections are crucial as they are taking place months before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.
According to the Chief Election Commissioner, nearly 16 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assembly Election Aam Aadmi Party Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Election Comission

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

