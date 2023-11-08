Sensex (-0.03%)
8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

A Border Security Force jawan injured in an IED blast in Kanker district on Monday during poll duty succumbed at a hospital in Raipur on Tuesday

Poll, election, lok sabha

Injured BSF head constable Prakash Chandra Sewal, 36, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday at a private hospital in Raipur, the official said

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 6:49 AM IST
An IED blast carried out by Naxalites and eight encounters between them and security forces marred the first phase of assembly elections held in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said. Four security personnel were injured in an encounter in Sukma district while a commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the same district.
A Border Security Force jawan injured in an IED blast in Kanker district on Monday during poll duty succumbed at a hospital in Raipur on Tuesday.
In Sukma district, encounters took place between the security forces and naxalites in Banda, Minpa and Lakahpal areas on Tuesday, a senior police officer here said.
In the Minpa encounter four security personnel were injured, he said.
In Kanker district, encounters took place at Chhote Pakhanjur and Chhotebethiya areas, the official added.
An AK-47 rifle was recovered after a skirmish between a joint team of the BSF and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the naxalites, he said.
Some Naxalites might have been killed or injured in this encounter, he claimed.
In Bijapur district, a fierce gunbattle took place between security forces and Naxalites near Padeda village. At least three Naxalites were possibly killed in Padeda encounter as drone videos of the spot showed Naxalites escaping while carrying dead bodies, he said.
A brief exchange of fire also took place between Naxalites and security personnel near Gudadi village in Narayanpur district and another near Mangnar village in Dantewada district wherein no harm was reported to security personnel, he said.
On Monday, two polling personnel and a BSF jawan were injured in Chhotebethiya police station area in Kanker district when a pressure-triggered IED planted by Naxalites went off as polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading for polling booths.
Injured BSF head constable Prakash Chandra Sewal, 36, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday at a private hospital in Raipur, the official said.
Voting was held in 20 constituencies, 12 of them located in Naxalite-affected Bastar division, on Tuesday in the first phase of the two-phase elections for the 90-member state assembly. A provisional turnout of 71.48 per cent was recorded amid Naxalite violence and the call for boycott, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 6:49 AM IST

