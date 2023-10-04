NMDC steel plant to give employment to 50,000 people in state, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Bastar's Jagdalpur.

He also inaugurated the NMDC Steel Limited steel plant at Nagarnar.

During the event in Bastar, PM Modi said, "Physical, digital, and social infrastructure are crucial parameters for a developed nation. Chhattisgarh is known for steel manufacturing. We are focusing more on infrastructure development. Due to the new steel plant, 50,000 people will get employment opportunities."

He added, "The vision of a developed India will be fulfilled when every corner of the country will be developed... Today, multiple development projects worth more than Rs 27,000 crore have been inaugurated here."

The Prime Minister said that the dream of a developed Bharat will "only be realised when states, districts, and villages develop in the country".

Talking about Vande Bharat trains, PM Modi said, "In the state, after the electrification of the railway network, Vande Bharat train is also being operated. In the upcoming years, all the stations of the state will be developed and transformed by the Central government."

He also inaugurated a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki, a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara, the Boridand-Surajpur rail line doubling project, the redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and the Taroki-Raipur demu train service.

The list of development projects in the state also includes a road upgrade project from "Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border section" of NH43.