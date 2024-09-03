Business Standard
Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong's J-K poll campaign with 2 rallies on Sept 4

Rahul Gandhi to launch Cong's J-K poll campaign with 2 rallies on Sept 4

Besides Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 star campaigners of the party in the upcoming three-phased Assembly polls

Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, 25, and October 1 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Ramban and Anantnag districts on Wednesday, kickstarting the Congress' campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls being held after a gap of 10 years.
These rallies are part of the campaign for the party's candidates contesting in the first phase of the elections on September 18.
Besides Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 star campaigners of the party in the upcoming three-phased Assembly polls.
 
Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, 25, and October 1.
"Rahul ji will kickstart the party's campaign from tomorrow. He will address two public rallies in Ramban and Anantnag districts in support of Congress candidates on Wednesday," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra told PTI.
The Congress and the National Conference have entered into a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

