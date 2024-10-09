Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / Voters performed their duty, now our responsibility begins: Omar Abdullah

Voters performed their duty, now our responsibility begins: Omar Abdullah

NC Vice President said that the JKNC-Congress alliance secured a majority, with voters displaying maturity and deliberation

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah is poised to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a resounding victory in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, National Conference Vice President and newly-elected MLA Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the voters of the union territory saying that voters have performed their duty, now their responsibility begins.

"I am very thankful to the voters of J & K that they utilised their votes despite democracy was not allowed to thrive here for the last 8-10 years. JKNC-Congress alliance received the majority," Abdullah said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NC Vice President said that the JKNC-Congress alliance secured a majority, with voters displaying maturity and deliberation, particularly in areas where attempts were made to split votes through Independent candidates and smaller parties.

 

Abdullah acknowledged the voters' thoughtful participation and said, "Voters voted with due deliberation, especially in the areas where conspiracies were being hatched to divide votes through Independent candidates and small parties. The outer regions of Kashmir and Jammu foiled this conspiracy, but except for 2-3, everyone else had to face defeat. This gives you a sense of understanding of the voters."

"Our responsibility begins now, voters have done heir duty. It is now our duty to work and be worthy of the voters," the NC leader added.

The National Conference-Congress alliance clinched an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Earlier on Tuesday, Omar Abdullah said that the government that will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir has a very big responsibility of inculcating a "sense of belonging" to the people of the valley.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates National Conference for J-K elections performance

Jairam Ramesh

Priority of alliance govt in J-K will be to restore statehood: Congress

Ravinder Raina, Ravinder

J-K poll results: Ex-JKPCC chief Rasoo, J-K BJP prez Raina among key losers

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

J-K Elections Highlights: Democratic spirit triumphs with peaceful conclusion of polls, says CEC

Peaceful end to J-K polls reflects triumph of democracy: CEC Kumar

Peaceful end to J-K polls reflects triumph of democracy: CEC Kumar

"The government which is formed in the coming days has a very big responsibility of ensuring that the people of Jammu do not feel that this is not their government. Whoever becomes the CM of J & K will have to ensure that people of Jammu feel a sense of belonging." said Abdullah.

Abdullah highlighted the need to "build relations" with centre to "solve problems" of the valley and said that "responsibility has increased."

"It is the responsibility of the NC- CPM- Congress alliance to stand up to the expectations of the people and work for their welfare. It has now become essential for us to build relations with the centre so that we can solve the problems of J & K. National Conference has got more votes and our responsibility has increased," he said.

"In the end, the people are masters. People decide if they like us or not. Two months ago, I lost the elections, and now I won. I am the same person, belong to the same family, and there was no change in my politics. But two months ago, I lost, and now I have won," Abdullah added.

Omar Abdullah is poised to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKNC carried the alliance to victory by winning 42 seats in the results declared on Tuesday. Congress could win only six seats. Ninety seats went to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The BJP also put up a strong performance, winning 29 seats.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP secured three seats, while Sajad Gani Lone's People's Conference and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each. CPI(M) also won one seat. Independents won seven seats. BJP got 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent.

This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) supporters celebrate the party's win in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

J-K Assembly polls: BJP tops vote share, Independent candidates outdo PDP

Omar Abdullah, omar

Omar Abdullah to be at helm again in post-Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah

J&K poll results: What's at stake for PM Modi, Rahul, Abdullahs & Muftis

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Will Omar Abdullah return as CM of J-K? Yes, says NC chief Farooq Abdullah

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J-K Assembly elections: Ex-CM Omar Abdullah leads in Budgam and Ganderbal

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections National Conference

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon