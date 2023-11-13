JD (S) supremo Gowda asks BJP's Vijayendra to fight LS poll together

Newly appointed BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra on Monday said JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda has asked him that the BJP and JD(S) should fight the Lok Sabha elections together without giving room for confusion.

Vijayendra called on Deve Gowda, and former Chief Ministers S M Krishna and Basavaraj Bommai at their residence as part of his courtesy meetings.

The 47-year-old younger son of veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa was appointed to the post on November 10, and he would formally take over on November 15.

Vijayendra, who met Gowda at his Padmanabha Nagar residence, touched his feet and sought blessings, and offered a shawl, garland and a bouquet of flowers.

JD (S) joined the BJP-led NDA in September and the two parties said they would soon finalise the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Vijayendra said Gowda was happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him a major responsibility and he should tour across the state just as his father and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"He (Deve Gowda) told me the BJP and the JD(S) should fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together without giving room for any confusion, solve the problems amicably and march forward," the BJP state chief said.

Noting that BJP and its ally have set a target to win maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha election, Vijayendra said Gowda told him that next year's poll is crucial as it is "related to the future of the country".

Gowda (90) also stressed on drawing more youths into politics.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Bommai at his residence, Vijayendra said Bommai has assured him that he would travel across Karnataka to campaign for the party under his leadership for the Lok Sabha polls.

"I met former CM and our senior Basavaraj Bommai on the occasion of Deepavali and took his blessings and sought his continued guidance," Vijayendra said.

According to the first-time Shikarpura MLA, Bommai was happy that the BJP national leaders have taken a good decision which will give a big boost to the state BJP unit.

"He (Bommai) said he will be with us always. He also said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election is crucial as it will shape the future of the country. We have to face together with unity. He also said he will travel across the state to strengthen the party of my leadership," Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra said he has requested Bommai to attend the ceremony when he formally takes charge on Wednesday.

On his appointment, he said the decision was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

"They have taken the decision in the interest of the party. I am in touch with all the senior party leaders and everybody is happy. It is unfair to draw any wrong conclusion," he added.

Vijayendra also met the 91-year-old Krishna, who joined the BJP in 2017 after a 45-year association with the Congress.

Krishna served as Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, as Maharashtra Governor from 2004 to 2008 and held the position of External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012.

In January this year, Krishna announced his retirement from active politics.