Ashok Chavan's resignation: Maha Cong in-charge calls key meeting in Mumbai

In the wake of the recent resignation of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has called for a key meeting of party leaders in Mumbai

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

In the wake of the recent resignation of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has called for a key meeting of party leaders in Mumbai.
The announcement was made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.
"Today, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has called a meeting of party leaders in Mumbai. This meeting is being held after the resignation of Ashok Chavan," Wadettiwar said.
Despite rumours, Wadettiwar asserted his allegiance to the party, stating his determination to remain with Congress till the end, even though he admits to having minimal expectations from the party.
"Rumors were spread about me. I am with the Congress and will remain with the Congress; I won four assembly elections on the Congress symbol, became a minister and was twice the Leader of the Opposition. Now I do not expect much from the party; I am determined to remain in Congress till the end," he said.
"If there are any issues of displeasure regarding the state Congress president, these things will come forward in the discussion that will be held today with the in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala," he added.
In a major setback for the Congress party, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has resigned from the party's primary membership ahead of Lok Sabha polls, triggering speculation that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party bandwagon.
But he allowed the rumours to rest for two days as he said that he would prefer to divulge details about his future political plans in 48 hours, emphasizing that he has not been in contact with any political party regarding his plans.
He expressed that he is not the type of person to discuss the party's internal matters publicly and has not influenced any Congress MLA with his decision.
Chavan submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole
"I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and the Congress primary membership. I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days," Chavan told reporters after resigning from Congress.

When asked if he would be joining the BJP, the former Maharashtra CM said, "I will tell you in 48 hours."
Chavan also clarified that he has not been in contact with any political party regarding his future plans. He further said that he is not a person who would discuss the party's internal matters publicly.
"I have not spoken to any Congress MLA about my decision. I have no such intention (of influencing them)," he added.
Chavan comes from an influential political family. He is the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Union Home Minister.
He is the third big name to desert the Congress ship in Maharashtra. First to go was former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora, followed by former MLA Baba Siddique.
Chavan, who represents Bhokar, Nanded, as an MLA, was reported to have severe differences with state party chief Nana Patole. The resignation came as a big blow to the Congress party ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

