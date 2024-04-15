Lok Sabha polls: How BJP's Sankalp Patra fared against Congress' Nyay Patra

PM Narendra Modi addresses during the release of party's election manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Lok Sabha polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda are also seen (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections , both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party released their manifestos recently, revealing their focus areas across different sectors.

Dubbed 'Modi Ki Guarantee,' the BJP's manifesto for the 2024 elections, titled 'Sankalp Patra,' underscored the party's commitment to the nation's development through four pillars: women, youth, the underprivileged, and farmers.

In contrast, the Congress party's manifesto, labelled 'Nyay Patra,' carried the imprint of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, centring on five 'pillars of justice' – Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Shramik Nyay, and Hissedari Nyay – supported by 25 guarantees.

Here's a look at the poll promises made by the two:

On economic growth

Both parties have articulated their economic visions in their manifestos. The BJP pledged to propel India to become the third-largest economic power, ensure low inflation, foster economic growth, and bolster employment opportunities while supporting taxpayers.

On the other hand, the Congress aimed to double the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) within a decade, enact laws safeguarding the rights and social security of gig workers and unorganised labour, and advocate for free trade and rule-based international commerce.

Addressing youth unemployment

Both parties have dedicated sections in their manifestos focusing on young voters, who make up approximately 1.8 crore individuals aged 18-19 in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' has pledged to enforce laws against paper leaks and expedite the filling of government vacancies within specified time frames. It also promised to bolster the startup ecosystem, positioning India as a premier destination for startups while striving to elevate the country to a global manufacturing hub, thereby boosting employment opportunities.

Additionally, the BJP plans to enhance support for aspiring entrepreneurs through expanded credit programs like Mudra, with plans to double the Mudra loan limit to Rs 20 lakh.

On the other hand, the Congress has proposed aggressive measures to combat unemployment, notably through the implementation of a comprehensive Yuva Nyay program. They aim to introduce a new Right to Apprenticeship Act, providing one-year apprenticeships to diploma holders or college graduates under 25 in either private or public sector companies.

Furthermore, they have committed to filling nearly 30 lakh vacancies in central government posts and offering one-time relief to candidates who missed qualifying public exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic between April 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

Expanding healthcare

Given the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, both parties have outlined their healthcare agendas.

The BJP promised to focus on strengthening the AIIMS network, expanding healthcare schemes like PM-ABHIM and Jan Aushadhi Kendra, and extending Ayushman coverage to the transgender community.

In contrast, the Congress advocated for adopting the Rajasthan Model of cashless insurance, ensuring free universal healthcare in public health centres, and gradually increasing the healthcare budget to reach 4 per cent of total expenditure by 2028-29.

Securing the borders

On national security, the ruling party's promises encompassed an outward look via strengthening the military. Meanwhile, the Congress' promises looked more towards solving the internal issues plaguing the armed forces and proposed measures to resolve them.

The BJP emphasised the establishment of military theatre commands, border infrastructure development, and modernising armed forces and central police with advanced technology.

Conversely, the Congress proposed abolishing the Agnipath Scheme, formulating a comprehensive National Security Strategy, institutionalising the Chief of Defence Staff appointment process for transparency, and implementing One Rank One Pension (OROP) as per previous government orders.

Support for senior citizens and the disabled

Both parties have offered schemes and initiatives for senior citizens and the disabled. The BJP pledged to expand Ayushman Bharat Yojana, collaborate with state governments for senior citizen facilities during pilgrimages, and enforce the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Meanwhile, the Congress promised strict enforcement of disability rights, increased pension contributions, and restoration of travel concessions for senior citizens. It also promised an increase in pension contributions for senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Programme to Rs 1,000 per month.

On quality education

Education was another important theme highlighted as a priority by both parties.

The BJP said it is committed to further enhancing existing institutions, embracing a dynamic learning curriculum in line with the National Education Policy, and integrating industry-aligned curriculum and skill development into higher education.

On the other hand, the Congress pledged to amend the Right to Education Act to mandate free education from Class I to XII in public schools, revise and amend the National Education Policy in collaboration with state governments, and prioritise STEM subjects in school and college curricula.

Unique propositions

The BJP focused on implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), restoring J&K's statehood, and expanding social welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, the Congress prioritised job creation, restoration of democratic institutions, conducting a caste census, restoring J&K's statehood, empowering women, and investigating contentious deals like the Rafale aircraft agreement.

Whether PM Modi's guarantees will get more voter trust or Rahul Gandhi's 'justice' vigil will win over the support of people, will be revealed on June 4 when the election results are announced.