BJP's East Delhi candidate releases manifesto; promises to set up DU campus

BJP's East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra has promised to set up a Delhi University campus, a multilevel car park and redevelop slums. Image: X@hdmalhotra

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

The BJP's East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra has promised to set up a Delhi University campus, a multilevel car park and redevelop slums in the area if he is elected as MP.

Malhotra detailed his vision for the constituency in a manifesto released on Thursday.

The BJP candidate is pitted against AAP's Kuldeep Kumar in East Delhi.

A law graduate, Malhotra said he will endeavour to open a law college in Karkardooma.

A multilevel parking facility at the garments market in Gandhi Nagar will also be a priority, he said.

"I will ensure to provide the people of East Delhi the benefits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sankalp Patra' and try to fulfil the promises after winning the polls by 2029," he said.

Malhotra also promised reconstitution of the Trans Yamuna Development Board with the Lt Governor's intervention, two months after winning the elections.

Redevelopment of the Kalandar Colony under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme, a monorail, an elevated road, a central government hospital and opening an East Delhi campus of the Delhi University are his other priorities, Malhotra added.

Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats go to the polls on May 25.