Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP's East Delhi candidate releases manifesto; promises to set up DU campus

The BJP candidate is pitted against AAP's Kuldeep Kumar in East Delhi

Harsh Malhotra

BJP's East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra has promised to set up a Delhi University campus, a multilevel car park and redevelop slums. Image: X@hdmalhotra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP's East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra has promised to set up a Delhi University campus, a multilevel car park and redevelop slums in the area if he is elected as MP.
Malhotra detailed his vision for the constituency in a manifesto released on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP candidate is pitted against AAP's Kuldeep Kumar in East Delhi.
A law graduate, Malhotra said he will endeavour to open a law college in Karkardooma.
A multilevel parking facility at the garments market in Gandhi Nagar will also be a priority, he said.
"I will ensure to provide the people of East Delhi the benefits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sankalp Patra' and try to fulfil the promises after winning the polls by 2029," he said.
Malhotra also promised reconstitution of the Trans Yamuna Development Board with the Lt Governor's intervention, two months after winning the elections.
Redevelopment of the Kalandar Colony under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme, a monorail, an elevated road, a central government hospital and opening an East Delhi campus of the Delhi University are his other priorities, Malhotra added.
Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats go to the polls on May 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Elections in India BJP AAP election manifesto Election campaign Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon