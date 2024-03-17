Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP targets Congress LS candidates in Chhattisgarh through cartoons

The 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will see polling in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India

Modi, Chattisgarh

Image: x @BJP4CGState

Press Trust of India Raipur
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 12:27 PM IST
The ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh has come up with a set of cartoons on social media to target the opposition Congress' Lok Sabha poll candidates, including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, over politics of appeasement and other issues.
While the BJP said it has only portrayed some incidents which happened during the previous Congress regime through the cartoons which are not meant to hurt anyone, the grand old party accused it of releasing such illustrations out of frustration.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will see polling in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.
The cartoon posters were released over the last one week.
One such poster targeting former CM Baghel, who has been fielded by the Congress from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, was posted with the comment "Rajnandgaon or Jihadgaon...selection is yours".

ALSO READ: LS polls: Social media influencers emerge as go-to campaign mediums
The post shows a caricature of Baghel leading a queue, holding a green flag with "jihadi giroh" written on it, towards a milestone of Rajnandgaon and followed by cartoons of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar and former minister Mohammad Akbar holding weapons.
Baghel is seen saying Bhaijan agla number Rajnandgaon ka hai' (brother next number is of Rajnandgaon).
BJP's state general secretary Sanjay Shrivastav told PTI, It has been a tradition in the country to use different mediums of communication to send messages among the masses. Through the cartoon posters, the BJP has just portrayed the incidents which have happened (in the previous Congress government). The cartoon posters are not meant to hurt anyone."

Senior BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik said his party is trying to portray the failures of the previous Congress government through the satire art and it has been receiving good response from people.
A cartoon of former minister Shivkumar Dahariya, the Congress' nominee in Janjgir-Champa Lok sabha seat, was posted along with the comment "people of Janjgir-Champa should remain alert as former kabjabaaj' (encroacher) minister is now eyeing on your land".

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ready to discuss my work against PM Modi's work, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh polls: Modi making false allegations against me, says Baghel

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 highlights: BJP leads on 54 seats, Cong on 35

LS polls in Maharashtra gets interesting after splits in Shiv Sena, NCP

Muslim organisations to move ECI seeking change in poll date in 2 states

LS polls: Reluctance of ministers to enter fray puts Karnataka Cong in spot

LS polls: SP ally Congress under INDIA bloc to stop BJP juggernaut in UP

LS polls: PM Modi to address first rally in Andhra along with Chandrababu

Dahariya is depicted holding a big sack with avaidh kabja sargana' (illegal encroachment syndicate) written on it and heading towards Janjgir-Champa. The cartoon is shown as saying "have heard that there is a lot of land in Janjgir-Champa, let's encroach it."

Similarly, a cartoon depicting Jyotsana Mahant, the incumbent Congress MP from Korba Lok Sabha seat who has been re-nominated by the party, was posted with "an appeal to residents of Korba, this time don't choose an inactive, but an active MP".
The poster showed two persons asking "who are you", and the woman is seen holding a poster with "mai aapki lapata sansad" (I am your missing MP) written on it.
Another cartoon poster of former MLA Vikas Upadhyay, who has been fielded from Raipur Lok Sabha seat, asked residents of Raipur to be alert, saying "'vinash" (destruction) comes with this 'Vikas'.
In another cartoon poster of former home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, who is the Congress' nominee from Mahasamund Lok Sabha seat, the BJP took a swipe at him over communal violence at Biranpur village in Bemetara district in April last year in which 22-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed.
The man's father, Ishwar Sahu, was later elected as the BJP MLA in the state assembly polls held in November 2023.
The BJP has fielded its incumbent state minister Brijmohan Agrawal in Raipur, sitting MP Santosh Pandey in Rajnandgaon, senior woman leader Saroj Pandey in Korba, former MLA Rupkumari Choudhary in Mahasamund and Kamlesh Jangde, a fresh face, in Janjgir-Champa.
Chhattisgarh Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla claimed the BJP has been releasing the cartoon posters with "baseless" statements as it is afraid that his party candidates will win by huge margins.
Since the Congress has declared its Lok Sabha poll candidates in the state, the BJP has become frustrated as it is anticipating defeat, he said.
They are talking about "Modi ki guarantee" in elections but the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed on all fronts in the last 10 years, the Congress leader claimed.
Modi had promised to contain inflation in 100 days, giving employment to youth, doubling income of farmers, better returns for farm produce, depositing 15 lakh in bank accounts of each person but none of them were fulfilled, Shukla said.
People no longer have trust in Modi and they will teach him a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls, he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Bhupesh Baghel Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon