India will grow with growth of Odisha, says BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur constituency, Dharmendra Pradhan, said that Odisha will play an important role in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's roadmap to make India a developed nation by 2047.

His comments came on Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, which was celebrated on April 1.

Speaking to ANI, the senior BJP leader said, "On April 1, 1936, our state was born after separating from the then-Bihar province. Today, after completing 88 years of its existence, we are entering the 89th year. This is an important day for 4.5 crore Oriyas. Oriya society is preparing itself for the day when it will complete 100 years."

"Odisha will play an important role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision. India will grow with the growth of Odisha...," he said.

Pradhan is set to contest in the Lok Sabha polls from the Sambalpur constituency.

Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, is celebrated annually to mark the formation of the state of Odisha on April 1.

The entire state actively participates in the celebration of its foundation day, marked by cultural events held across the region.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

However, the 2019 elections saw a shift in the political landscape. The BJD's seat count was reduced to 12, while the BJP made significant gains, winning 8 seats.

This change marked a notable increase in the BJP's presence in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) also managed to secure a seat in the 2019 elections.