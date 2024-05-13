Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Odisha records 9.23% voter turnout till 9 am

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha

vote,voting,election,voter

A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink before casting vote through postal ballot for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha recorded around 9.23 per cent voter turnout in the first two hours of polling in four Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 Assembly segments on Monday, officials said.
Voting started at 7 am in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies along with 28 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.
Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer N B Dhal Monday said that the voting was underway in all the 7,303 polling stations across peacefully in four Parliamentary Constituencies and 28 assembly segments under their jurisdiction with some reports of EVM glitches.
Till 9 am around 9.23 per cent of the over 62.87 lakh electors eligible voters have exercised their franchise, officials said.
He said the highest EVM glitches were reported from the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat and they were addressed immediately.
The CEO said the defects in EVMs were identified during the mock poll ahead of the voting and they were replaced within 30 minutes.
"During mock poll, we found several EVMs with glitches and they were subsequently replaced," Dhal said.
Police said there was no report of any untoward incident in any polling booths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Elections in India Election news Odisha voting Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon