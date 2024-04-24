Business Standard
Lok Sabha polls: Here's how you can vote if you don't have a voter card

Election Commission has specified that eligible Indian citizens aged 18 or older can cast their vote as long as their name is enlisted in the official voter list

Voters at a polling station in Agartala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

As the nation gears up for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, a massive 166.3 million voters are ready to participate in the first phase on April 19, influencing the destiny of 1625 candidates.

Within the democratic framework, a voter ID card functions not just as a crucial instrument but also as a vital credential for verifying one's identity, address, date of birth, and other relevant information. The voter card plays a significant role in deterring voter fraud by ensuring that each person votes only once under their legitimate identity.
In India, having a voter ID card, also known as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), is crucial for voting. But it is not the only way to cast your vote.

The Election Commission says that eligible individuals, who are Indian citizens aged 18 or older as of January 1 of the year of the revision of the electoral roll, can cast their vote even without a physical voter ID card as long as their name is enlisted in the official voter list.

To participate in the voting process without a voter ID card, ensure that your name is on the Election Commission’s voter list, which confirms your eligibility to vote.

The poll body allows the use of alternative documents if you do not have a voter ID card. 

Here’s a list of alt documents:

Aadhaar card

MGNREGA job card
 
Bank or post office passbooks with photographs

Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

Driving licence

PAN card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Passport

Pension documents with photograph

Service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or public sector undertakings, public limited companies

Official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs

Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

These alternative documents serve as valid identification for casting your vote if your name is on the official voter list, even if you do not possess a physical voter ID card. Ensuring that your name is on the official voter list is the key requirement to participate in the electoral process, allowing eligible citizens to vote using alternative documents if necessary. 
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

