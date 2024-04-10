Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: EC orders action on anonymous political hoarding after complaints

The Aam Aadmi Party had also approached the EC on the issue recently

Election Commission of India, ECI

Election Commission of India, ECI(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Wednesday directed clear identification of the printer and publisher on printed election-related material, including hoardings, in a bid to ensure accountability and transparency in poll campaigning.
The poll authority said the decision was taken by it after representations were received stating that in hoarding spaces controlled by municipal authorities, hoardings without the identity of the printer or publisher have been noticed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Aam Aadmi Party had also approached the EC on the issue recently.
The EC pointed to section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which prohibits the printing or publishing of election pamphlets, posters, placards, or banners without prominently displaying the name and address of the printer and publisher.
This requirement of disclosing the identity of publishers serves as a cornerstone for regulating campaign financing and fixing of responsibility in case content is found unbecoming of the framework of the Model Code of Conduct or the statutory provisions, it underlined.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had recently highlighted addressing the issue of misinformation as one of the challenges along with money and muscle power, for a level-playing field. Kumar had also read out a couplet to highlight the point that misinformation needs to be curbed. He had described misinformation as a "bubble" which "bursts" when touched.
"With this directive, the Commission now has put the accountability on printers, publishers, licensees/contractors of urban local bodies renting out outdoor advertising space for political advertisements published on outdoor media," it said.

Also Read

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gets Z security after IB report

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Kejriwal, Mann to participate in Kerala's 'historic protest' against Centre

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

Pakistan's EC to set up 90,675 polling stations for 128 million voters

AAP to organise 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on Apr 14

LS polls: Patnaik seeks public opinion for preparing BJD's poll manifesto

LS polls: Amit Shah to address 3 rallies in MP, Maharashtra on Thursday

Mamata Banerjee misleading people on CAA, facilitating infiltrators: Shah

Lok Sabha polls: BJP announces 10th list, drops Kirron Kher from Chandigarh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Election Commission BJP Indian National Congress AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon