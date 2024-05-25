LS polls: Vote against politics of hatred, distraction, says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to cast their ballot in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday and vote against the politics of hatred, rhetoric and distraction.

Kharge said that in the last five phases, the "dictatorial forces" were "deeply shaken".

Voting is underway for 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi and the Jangal Mahal region in Bengal, in the sixth phase.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said this struggle to secure democracy and the Constitution has reached the last two phases.

"Today is the sixth phase of voting and you have to vote. Vote for unity, justice and important everyday issues. Vote against the politics of hatred, rhetoric and distraction," the Congress chief said.

He urged the people to think before pressing the button on EVMs if they want justice-based politics and economic and social security which has 'Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedaari Nyay' or not.

"As part of this, we should build a progressive and inclusive India," he said.

"Remember, today is the day when you will be able to defeat the horrific unemployment and rampant inflation that has been spreading for years.

"Today is the day when you will be able to secure the reservation of Dalits, tribals and backward classes," Kharge said.

"Today is the day when you will be able to defeat the unbridled power of dictatorship with the power of democracy because if not now, then never," he said.

Kharge also appealed to youngsters voting for the first time to exercise their franchise, asserting that they can save India's democracy.

"In the last five phases, the dictatorial forces have been deeply shaken, their seat of power is unstable and the voices of panic are at their peak. This is the power of your vote," Kharge said.

Justice will begin from June 4, he added.

Besides the national capital, polling is underway for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats of Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Votes for all seven phases of elections will be counted on June 4.