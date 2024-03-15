PM Modi has completed impossible-looking tasks like Article 370, OROP: Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed all impossible-looking tasks, be it the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, or the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said.

Shah, a Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, made the remarks on Thursday after virtually attending a Gujarat government event for the launch of various projects. He inaugurated or performed ground breaking for projects costing Rs 3,012 crore in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts.

Unlike past Congress governments, all these developmental works will be finished in time. Of all the projects for which I performed ground breaking in the last five years, 91 per cent have been completed. This is BJP's work culture," Shah said in his virtual address from Delhi.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the BJP's poll manifesto featured several unfinished works that were pending for nearly 50 years or more, the Union Home Minister pointed out.

The opposition used to laugh at us on our promise to build a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. But now, the PM opened the doors of the temple for people after performing 'pran pratishtha' of the deity recently. Be it One Rank One Pension or removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, our PM has completed all such impossible-looking tasks during his tenure," said Shah.

Other major achievements of the Modi government include free ration to 800 million citizens, building 12 crore toilets for the poor, allotment of houses to four crore citizens, providing gas connection to 100 million households and tap water connection to 140 million citizens, he said.

"The PM made the entire country safe and prosperous. Wherever I go, I can clearly see that Modi will become PM for the third time," Shah asserted.

Some of the major works launched by Shah during the event include the development of the 9-km stretch of Sabarmati Riverfront, an overbridge at busy Panjrapole Junction in Ahmedabad and the beautification of Chandola lake in Dani Limda area of the city.