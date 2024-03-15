Sensex (    %)
                             
Sleight of hand: Chidambaram takes dig at govt over cut in fuel prices

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a swipe at the government after petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre, saying this was the same kind of "sleight of hand" witnessed in increasing the LPG price and then reducing it before elections.
Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each as state-owned oil companies ended a nearly two-year-long hiatus in rate revision.
The revised price will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15, the oil ministry said on Thursday evening.
Reacting to the development, Chidambaram said, "I had said at a media briefing last week that prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced. It was done today.
"Will the government say that the prices will not be increased after the elections (if the BJP comes to power again)?" the former finance minister asked.
Price of LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 700 by the BJP government and then reduced by Rs 100 on the eve of elections, he said.
"The same kind of sleight of hand has been practised in the case of Petrol and Diesel," Chidambaram said in a post on X.
Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre compared to Rs 96.72 per litre currently while diesel prices will be Rs 87.62 against Rs 89.62 at present.
The price cut came a week after a Rs 100 per cylinder reduction in LPG cylinder price was announced.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

