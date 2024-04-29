Business Standard
PM Modi invoking Goebbels while speaking about Cong Nyay Patra: Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh said, "For his MA in Entire Political Science, Mr. Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels while speaking about the party's Nyay Patra for the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "For his MA in Entire Political Science, Mr. Narendra Modi must definitely have read Joseph Goebbels on the value of propaganda and taken inspiration from him."

He noted that Goebbels had stated that "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it."

Ramesh said he also wrote in 1941 that "The English follow the principle that when one lies, one should lie big and stick to it."

Goebbels was the propaganda minister of German ruler Adolf Hitler.
"In his latest interview to a TV channel, which is being headlined, the outgoing PM has yet again blatantly, brazenly and shamelessly lied about the Congress's Nyay Patra. It once again proves that Mr.Modi's motto has always been 'Asatyameva Jayate.' Truth is slaughtered every time he speaks," the Congress leader alleged.

Narendra Modi Jairam Ramesh Congress Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

