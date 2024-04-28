Politicians dole out sops to woo Andhra voters despite rising debt in state

Andhra Pradesh, which is scheduled to go to polls to elect a 175-member assembly on May 13, had a revenue surplus for at least five consecutive years till the carving out of Telangana in 2014-15. Since then, the state has never witnessed a surplus position on a gap between its current expenditures and revenues.

An excess of the current expenditure over the current receipts, called revenue deficit, reached 3.3 per cent of Andhra's gross state domestic product (GSDP) during 2022-23. It was projected to come down to 2.2 per cent in the revised estimates for 2023-24, almost the last year of the present YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule. The state saw a revenue deficit of 3.6 per cent of GSDP during the Covid-hit year of 2020-21.

In the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, the revenue deficit was relatively under control, never crossing 2.5 per cent of GSDP. But then, there was no Covid-like situation which dented the revenue position of most of the states. TDP, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is challenging the incumbent YSRCP government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy. The INDIA bloc headed by the Congress is also in the electoral fray.

The fact that the state’s revenue balance has been turning into a deficit since 2014-15, coupled with revenue expenditure constituting 80-96 per cent of its total expenditure in six of the past ten years, leaves little for capital outlay in the state. Capital outlay may have never crossed 12.2 per cent of its total expenditure in most of the TDP rule or the YSRCP regime.

Despite that, the fiscal deficit of the state government was under the permissible limit only in 2021-22 under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. While the Centre relaxed the fiscal deficit limits for the states due to Covid to five per cent of GSDP with some conditions for 2020-21, the deficit touched 5.6 per cent of GSDP that year. It was also 4.1 per cent during 2019-20, higher than the permissible limit of three per cent at that time. Also, 2022-23 had the deficit at 4 per cent of GSDP which is slated to increase to 4.2 per cent in the revised estimates of 2023-24. States are now allowed to have a fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of their respective GSDP of which 0.5 per cent is tied to power sector reforms.

In the previous TDP rule too, the fiscal deficit of the state government met the permissible limit of three per cent of GSDP only during 2014-15.



The widening fiscal deficit in the YSRCP regime added to the debt burden of the state. The outstanding debt never came below 30 per cent of GSDP during the current regime. In the previous TDP regime, the highest level of debt was at 28.8 per cent of GSDP during 2016-17.

Despite this, the state government is implementing a pension system in the state, which guarantees a monthly pension of 50 per cent of the last drawn basic pay by the employee. In case, the pension received under the new pension system (NPS) is less than the guaranteed amount, the state government will meet the shortfall. The immediate impact of the system on the exchequer is not there but when employees under the NPS start retiring around the middle of the 2030s, the repercussions will be felt.

Jagan Mohan Reddy in the party manifesto promised to increase the annual financial assistance of farmers under the Rythu Bharosa to Rs16,000 from the current Rs 13,500. The current Rs 13,500 assistance comprises Rs 6,000 from the Centre under its PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. With the BJP manifesto retaining the assistance to Rs 6,000, the YSRCP would increase its assistance to farmers from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,000. The party also vowed to increase the welfare pension to Rs 3,500 from the current Rs 3,000. It also promised to enhance or continue with other freebies for women and weaker sections.

Though TDP has not come out with its manifesto, so far, party national general secretary and Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh has promised super six guarantees including Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to farmers, Rs 15,000 for school-going children a year, free three cooking gas cylinders to each household per year and Rs 1,500 per month to women aged between 18 to 59 years.

Lokesh’s promises also included a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and creating two million jobs. In recent times, the unemployment level in the state has been higher than the all-India average. For instance, 4.1 per cent of those willing to work (above 15 years of age) were unemployed during 2022-23 against 3.2 per cent at the all-India level, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). PLFS does not capture hidden unemployment and underemployment.

However, the state had a much lower proportion of people in multidimensional poverty (see chart). Also, its per capita income has always been higher than the national average even after the breaking away of Telangana in 2014. Its per capita income was higher than the national average by around 30 per cent during most of the YSRCP rule. The first year of the previous TDP rule saw the state's per capita income higher by 8.4 per cent over the national average. By the time TDP left the government, the state’s per capita income was 22.3 per cent higher than the national average.

For the past four years, monthly average retail inflation in the state has been higher than at the all-India level. This situation was also there for two years during the TDP rule -2015-16 and 2016-17.