Seems we are preparing for 2029 polls: Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, taking a dig at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, has said that while all other political parties are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it seems Congress is preparing for the 2029 elections.

"Congress has some very great and intelligent leaders. On one hand, all political parties are gearing up for the 2024 elections, while on the other hand, the whole Congress party is doing political tourism; they are travelling. Actually, we will figure out how to win the 2024 elections after 2024. It seems we are preparing ourselves for the 2029 elections. Had we been preparing for 2024, this would not have happened," said Acharya Pramod.

On being asked about no final decision being taken regarding seat sharing with Mamata Banerjee despite the Yatra in West Bengal, Acharya Pramod said, "What seat sharing and which seats? Who is giving seats to Congress? Will anyone give seats in such circumstances? Seats are given to one who has something on his side. This is a game of politics and the winner can be the only one who knows to make the right move"

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday resumed its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from West Bengal's North Dinajpur.

As per information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Yatra will be entering the state of Bihar today.

The Congress leader, while speaking to ANI at Siliguri, said, "From here we are going to Kishanganj and there will be a flag handover at the Ashafakullah Khan Stadium in Kishanganj. We will be staying in Araria tonight. From Kishanganj, we will be going to Purnia and then to Araria."

"The day after tomorrow, i.e., on January 31, we will be entering Jharkhand. We will be holding a public rally in Jharkhand on February 5 or 6 where the Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) is also expected to join us," he said.

The Congress leader also expressed his astonishment at the turnout witnessed by the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri.

"The 'padyatra' that took place in Jalpaiguri was 2 km and 2 km in Siliguri. We did not expect that such a huge number of women, young, elderly and children would come out on the streets and stand on rooftops and balconies, welcoming the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. I am not saying that all these people will vote for us, but the response had so much energy. There was so much excitement," said Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress leader said that he is happy to see Congress' position in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri.

"This has been our Congress stronghold for years, but we have become somewhat weak. There is also a Hamro Party from Darjeeling; they have said that they will support Congress and the INDIA alliance, so this is a positive trend for us," said the congress leader.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14.

It will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts.