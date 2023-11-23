Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Ladli Behna Yojana has been a game changer for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. He also expressed confidence in winning the state Assembly election

In an interview with News18, CM Chouhan said that women had flocked to vote for the saffron party as money had come directly to their bank accounts.

"Kamal Nath made some promises but I punctured his promises by giving Ladli Behna Yojana and an LPG cylinder at Rs 450," he said, referring to the Congress leader's promise of a monthly allowance for women and an LPG cylinder at Rs 500 if the Opposition party won.

"We may have been in trouble if I had not punctured the Congress promises. I am assured of a win," the chief minister said.

He added that the Congress had been overconfident in Madhya Pradesh and Kamal Nath sat easy as he assumed months ago that he was winning the polls.

Chouhan further said that what had cost the BJP in the 2018 elections in Madhya Pradesh was the farm loan waiver promise by the Congress.

"The way Rahul Gandhi said then that they would waive all farm loans within 10 days or they would change their CM, the people fell for that. We could not counter it then in time. So we fell short. But the public now knows that the farm loan waiver never happened and does not trust Congress. This time, I have punctured all their promises," Chouhan was quoted as saying by News18.

Chouhan added that the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh will see an increase in the monthly payout, from Rs 1,250 right now to Rs 3,000 gradually if the BJP forms the government.