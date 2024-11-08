Business Standard
Cong prioritises vote bank over development, divides communities: Rijuju

The Union minister for minority affairs claimed the party prioritised its vote bank over development works

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju addresses the media at the BJP office, in Mumbai | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thane
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijuju on Friday claimed that the Congress has prioritised its vote bank over true development, urging the people of Maharashtra to remain cautious about the party's "misleading tactics" ahead of the state assembly elections.

Addressing the media here, the BJP leader accused the Congress of dividing communities for votes.

"The Congress has a long-standing policy of dividing communities to secure votes, which has only harmed the unity and progress of our nation. They continue to think of some communities as their assured vote banks while creating divisions elsewhere, but this illusion will soon break when people realise the party's intentions," Rijuju said.

 

The Union minister for minority affairs claimed the party prioritised its vote bank over development works.

He said the world respects India because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Earlier, Indians did not get the same respect abroad, but Modi's governance has elevated the country's image globally, with even leaders like US President-elect Donald Trump maintaining direct communication with him. This shows the respect India now commands," he said.

The minister also slammed the Congress for allegedly disrupting proceedings in the Parliament, saying the BJP would not allow such tactics to hinder the government's decisions.

Citing a protest led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disrupting Modi's speech, he said, "It's disgraceful for a senior leader to act this way. The BJP remains focused on its agenda despite the opposition's tactics."  Rijuju urged voters in Maharashtra to remain cautious about the Congress's misleading tactics.

He said the Mahayuti government's Laadki Bahin scheme was driving a positive change for women in the state.

Rijiju emphasised the government's focus on security, claiming that incidents of bomb blasts have decreased and law and order has improved since Modi took office.

He also lauded the historic abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that "no one can bring it back" and said that the people of Maharashtra are aware of the Congress's failures in this regard.

"The country is progressing rapidly under Modi's leadership, and it's essential that citizens support this development by actively participating," he said, urging voters to make an informed choice in the elections.

Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Maharashtra Assembly Elections BJP Congress Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

