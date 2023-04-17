close

Amit Shah confident of BJP's win in Karnataka, says will from govt again

He said that "only BJP can make the development and progress of the country"

IANS Panaji
Amit Shah, Home Minister

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the BJP will form government in Karnataka yet again.

Addressing a public meeting in South Goa's Ponda, Shah said that the results of Assembly elections in Northeast has sent a message to the people of the nation that only one party can provide security, peace and development.

"I want to tell Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul 'baba' (Rahul Gandhi) that Karnataka will get a full majority government led by the BJP," he said.

"Rahul baba finished his yatra recently. All Congressmen were seen in a happy mood saying Rahul ji completed the yatra. Later, Assembly elections held in three Northeast states, which were considered strongholds of Congress because of minorities, but the Congress was wiped out in these three states and we won, and also formed the governments," Shah said.

"When, earlier, we won in small states, Kharge had said that they were small states. He should know that though they are small states, they are an important part of India. He should not insult small states. The Centre has responsibility towards these small states," the Union Home Minister asserted.

He said that "only BJP can make the development and progress of the country".

Further, while appealing people of South Goa to support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shah said: "Last time, we could not win from South Goa, but this time we want blessings from people to win this seat."

"We have resolved the mining issue of Goa by discussing it with Prime minister Narendra Modi. It will resume within one year," he said.

Attacking Congress, Shah said that the grand old party used to give mere Rs 432 crore to Goa, but the BJP gave Rs 3000 crore annually to Goa for developmental works.

Union Minister Shripad Naik, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others were present during the public meeting.

--IANS

sbk/sha

Topics : Amit Shah | Karnataka polls | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

Business Standard
