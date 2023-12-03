Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Rajasthan polls: Ashok Gehlot's failure cannot erase his past successes

The Gandhis wanted Gehlot to quit state politics and become the next national president of the Congress. But Gehlot succeeded in staying put

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Gehlot introduced a slew of welfare measures, including cheaper cooking gas for the poor and a Rs 25-lakh medical insurance scheme

Press Trust of India Jaipur
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

I sometimes think of leaving it, but the chief minister's post doesn't leave me, Ashok Gehlot famously said earlier this year, in part as a signal to the Congress top brass not to pick someone else for the job if the party wins the assembly polls.
Over the past several months Gehlot, 72, tried every trick up his sleeve - he has his magician father's blood running through his veins, after all - to retain the post.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Last year, MLAs loyal to him even defied the party high command by boycotting the Congress Legislature Party meeting summoned in Jaipur to possibly pave the way to the CM's post for Sachin Pilot, who in 2020 led a rebellion against the older colleague.
The Gandhis wanted Gehlot to quit state politics and become the next national president of the Congress. But Gehlot succeeded in staying put.
He then set himself on the task of trying to get the Congress back in a state that for the last three decades has never returned the same party to office twice in a row.
Gehlot introduced a slew of welfare measures, including cheaper cooking gas for the poor and a Rs 25-lakh medical insurance scheme. The old pension scheme was back for government employees.
And the Congress stalwart ensured that he was identified with each scheme. Had the Congress won, most observers feel, it would have been forced to pick Gehlot over Pilot again as CM.
But the kursi' did leave him this time. On Sunday evening, Gehlot conceded defeat even as the final results of the counting in Rajasthan were yet to come in but it was clear that the BJP was set to cross the majority-mark. Polling was held in 199 of the 200 seats in the assembly.
Gehlot's failure, however, cannot erase his past successes, attributed mainly to his mass connect.
He has been the state's chief minister thrice, in 1998-2003, 2008-13 and 2018-23. Only three other leaders have done this -- Mohan Lal Sukhadia of the Congress was the CM four times, while Haridev Joshi (Congress) and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (BJP) were chief ministers thrice.

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Truth cannot be termed 'defamation', argues CM Gehlot in Delhi court

ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case

Rajasthan election results: CM Ashok Gehlot concedes defeat to BJP

We respect people's mandate: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra

Rajasthan polls: Sachin Pilot wins from Tonk with margin of 29,475 votes

BJP rebel Chandrabhan Aakya wins Chittorgarh, defeats Narpat Singh Rajvi

Rajasthan CM Gehlot to hand over resignation to guv Sunday evening: Report

Gehlot began with student politics. He became the president of the Rajasthan unit of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) in 1974, a post he held up to 1979.
He has represented Jodhpur in the Lok Sabha five times. In Jodhpur's Sardarpura assembly segment, he had won five times in a row since 1999 before these elections -- and was on course for the sixth success.
Gehlot, the story goes, came to then prime minister Indira Gandhi's notice for his work with refugees from East Bengal. He remained in the good books of Rajiv Gandhi as well.
The party acknowledged his leadership as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Gujarat, when he led a tough fight on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf in 2017. Next year, he was appointed AICC general secretary (organisation).
Earlier at the AICC, he has been in charge of the Seva Dal and the party's Uttar Pradesh and Delhi units.
Gehlot has been the Rajasthan Congress Committee president thrice, the first time when he was just 34.
In 1980, Gehlot became a Member of Parliament for the first of his five times. At the Centre, he has been the junior minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation. He has also led the Sports and Textiles ministries.
He is married to Sunita Gehlot and the couple has a daughter and a son.
His son Vaibhav Gehlot, who is the president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jodhpur but lost to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who later became Jal Shakti minister in the Modi government.
Gehlot and Shekhawat don't tire of running each other down. The outgoing CM has accused the Union minister of trying to topple his government, and of being involved in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam', an allegation over which Shekhawat has taken him to court.
As the counting trends came in, Shekhawat alluded to Gehlot's early days as his magician father's assistant, and also to the politician's reputation for out maneuvering his rivals. The magic has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon