Congress in Rajasthan responsible for atrocities on women, says PM Modi

On the last day of campaigning in the poll bound state of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress-ruled government. The Prime Minister alleged that the state has not seen any government that has committed more "atrocities" against women than the present government during their last five years of rule.

Lashing out at the Congress leaders for "abusing" him during their rallies, PM Modi said that there were several people "unaware" of the "power" of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The way our daughters, sisters and mothers have lifted the flag of the BJP is worth appreciation. I have seen this in the entire state. The women in Rajasthan are not ready to tolerate Congress, even for a moment. Rajasthan has not seen any government that has done more atrocities on women than the present government."

PM Modi was addressing a public meeting in Deogarh during his whirlwind tour of Rajasthan, going to the polls on November 25.

"There are several people who are unaware of the power of the BJP. They think their work will be done if they abuse Modi, but they do not know that the BJP has been made by the blood and sweat of our party workers," the PM said, referring to Congress leaders being accused by the party of "abusing" PM Modi in their rallies in the poll-bound states.

"The women of Rajasthan have come here to determine their future, leaving behind their household chores, " the PM added as the crowd, largely comprising of women, cheered and clapped.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.

