PM Jhooth Bolo Yojana to seek mandate: Jairam Ramesh hits out at PM Modi

Hours after the release of the Congress manifesto for Rajasthan, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and said that PM Modi is the only Prime Minister in the world who can never tell the truth.

"Congress is asking for votes only on the basis of the work we have done in the last five years and what we will be doing in the next five years. PM Modi is asking for a mandate based on three tools: the ED and CBI, which have been raiding against opposition leaders; the second tool is the language of polarisation so that the harmony of society can be distorted; and UP CM Yogi also uses the language of polarization. The third tool is that the PM does not speak the truth. PM Modi is the only Prime Minister in the world who can never tell the truth, even by mistake. In the last 10 years, his biggest scheme is 'PM Jhooth bolo Yojana to seek mandate from people of Rajasthan, " said Jairam Ramesh.

"PM Modi always says that in Rajasthan women, dalit and adivasis are not safe. This is the effort to insult to Rajasthan," he added.

The Congress' Rajya Sabha MP also said that the India alliance would be in place for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

"In 2024, 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA', this is the slogan of 28 political parties of the INDIA alliance... I want to say this to the Prime Minister that INDIA is alive, 'daro mat Tiger Zinda Hai" Jairam Ramesh said.

Meanwhile, the Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday, which promises to hold a caste-based census, a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level and the enactment of a law to implement the minimum support price for farmers in the state among other guarantees.

"We have fulfilled more than 95 per cent of the things that we said in the last manifesto. Our present manifesto, too, is not like that of the BJP. In our manifesto, other than the seven guarantees that were given, there are many things for the development of women, youth, Dalits, Adivasis and other people of Rajasthan. They will be fully implemented when our government is formed," said Congress leader Mukul Wasnik.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, were among those who released the 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' - at the state party office here.

The party said it is committed to enacting a specific law to implement the Minimum Support Price (MSP) called the Minimum Support Price Guarantee Act, following the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations.

The manifesto promises a Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan to farmers and free education in private institutions after introducing the RTE law.

Chief Minister Gehlot, after releasing the manifesto, said that his government is aiming to achieve the number-one position in per capita income in the country.

"The way in which we have managed the financial situation of Rajasthan, the people of Rajasthan will feel proud about it... The per capita income has increased by 46.48 per cent in Rajasthan. Till 2030, it is our dream to achieve the number-one position in per capita income. In 2020-21, the state GDP reached 19.50 which is the highest in the decade," Gehlot said.

The Congress manifesto stated that wherever the party forms its government, it has also promised for a caste survey in Rajasthan.

The party further pledged to increase the amount of the 'Chiranjeevi' scheme-- the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually.

"The price of gas cylinder which is currently Rs 500, will be reduced Rs 400. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days," it added.

The Congress also promised to provide houses for everyone by bringing the Right to Housing Act. "We will provide education facility till class 12 instead of class 8 under RTE by bringing education guarantee law in the state," the manifesto read.

It pledged to introduce legislation for strengthening the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), address pay scale discrepancies across various government cadres, including ministerial staff and granting APEX scale promotions in various state services.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Of the 200 assembly seats in the state, 199 will be contested on November 25 as the elections in the Karanpur assembly constituency were adjourned after the Congress candidate from Karanpur, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, passed away due to sepsis. Koonar was the sitting MLA from Karanpur.