Rajasthan elections: People turn up at polling booths in large numbers

Many voters, youngsters as well as the elderly, queued up at polling centres well before 7 am when the polling began

election, rajasthan polls

In other constituencies also, people showed enthusiasm and came out for voting in large numbers | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
Listen to This Article

People turned up at polling booths in Jaipur in large numbers as voting for the Rajasthan assembly elections began Saturday morning.
Many voters, youngsters as well as the elderly, queued up at polling centres well before 7 am when the polling began.
"I got ready by 6 am, called up my friends and reached the polling booth so that we are the first ones to vote," Himanshu Jaiyaswal, a college student, told PTI at a polling booth in Nitin Public School in Malviya Nagar.
In other constituencies also, people showed enthusiasm and came out for voting in large numbers.
"This is the festival of democracy and all should participate in it," Jai Singh, another voter, said.
A voter in Jamwaramgarh, who also reached the polling booth before 7 am, said people in rural areas would cast their votes for development.
"I have come early in the morning so that I do not have to stand in the queue later. As far as the trend goes, I believe people in this rural area will vote for development. The one who works for development will get the vote," he said.
BJP candidate from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency Diya Kumari exercised her franchise in the morning and said people should vote in large numbers.
"Casting vote is very important and all voters should exercise their franchise," the Rajsamand MP told reporters.
She also said that the BJP will get the mandate.
Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies began at 7 am Saturday. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate.
The votes will be counted on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan voting Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

