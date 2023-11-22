Sensex (-0.23%)
65777.23 -153.54
Nifty (-0.18%)
19748.70 -34.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.01%)
41879.30 -4.20
Nifty Smallcap (-1.55%)
6359.20 -100.35
Nifty Bank (-0.91%)
43292.40 -396.75
Heatmap

Don't fall for Congress' lies, says Yediyurappa in poll-bound Telangana

The former Karnataka CM also urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party's "lies and empty promises"

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Addressing reporters here, he said 'Karnataka model' is Congress' election model in other states | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Karnataka by not implementing its five pre-poll guarantees after coming to power.
The former Karnataka CM also urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party's "lies and empty promises".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Addressing reporters here, he said 'Karnataka model' is Congress' election model in other states.
The Congress had promised five guarantees to voters in Karnataka and won the elections in May this year. It is selling "Karnataka model" in Telangana and other poll-bound states, he said.
"The party has, in fact, hoodwinked the people in Karnataka after winning the elections as its government has failed to implement the guarantee schemes," he added.
"The Congress manifesto includes six guarantee schemes only to cheat the voters of the state. I appeal, request the people of Telangana not to get cheated by Congress party's lies and empty promises," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana elections LIVE: Cong President Kharge launches election manifesto

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 seats on Nov 17

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Telangana Assembly elections: Six BRS councillors switch to Congress

KCR works for his family, while PM Modi works for people: Devendra Fadnavis

T'gana polls: Kamareddy to see three-way contest, but advantage to BRS

Telangana elections: Cauliflower, ladyfinger, matchbox among poll symbols

T'gana polls: BRS pins hopes on civic infra, job creation to woo voters

Telangana elections: BJP's multiple rallies with Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Yogi

Topics : Telangana Assembly elections B S Yediyurappa BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon