Bengal's Annapurna Yojana launches with Rs 3,000 aid: Eligibility explained

West Bengal has launched Annapurna Yojana from June 1, 2026, replacing the state's long-running Lakshmir Bhandar scheme with a significantly higher monthly payout of Rs 3,000 for eligible women.

The move marks a major shift in the state's welfare framework, with the government tightening eligibility norms while nearly doubling support for many beneficiaries.

For households that depended on Lakshmir Bhandar as a source of supplementary income, the transition raises important questions around eligibility, documentation, verification and continuity of benefits.

A bigger cash transfer programme for women

Annapurna Yojana is a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme under which eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 every month directly in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The scheme is aimed at improving financial support for women, particularly those outside formal income systems. The state government has announced a 90-day enrolment drive to bring eligible beneficiaries into the programme.

The Women and Child Welfare Department will oversee implementation, while local administrative bodies, panchayats, municipalities and government camps will assist in enrolment and verification.

For many low-income households, the higher payout could provide additional support towards daily expenses, education costs, healthcare needs and household budgeting.

How is it different from Lakshmir Bhandar?

The most visible change is the increase in monthly assistance.

Lakshmir Bhandar, introduced in 2021, initially offered lower monthly payments that varied across beneficiary categories. Over time, the assistance amount was revised upward, but remained below the Rs 3,000 now promised under Annapurna Yojana.

The new scheme also introduces stricter screening measures.

Unlike the earlier programme, Annapurna Yojana excludes several categories of individuals who are considered to have access to regular income streams. These include:

• Income taxpayers

• Serving government employees

• Retired government employees receiving pensions

• Individuals receiving regular government salaries or pensions

• Teaching and non-teaching staff working in government-aided educational institutions

The revised framework suggests that the government intends to focus resources on women who are not part of formal government-backed income systems.

Who is eligible?

According to the notified guidelines, applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

• Must be a woman resident of West Bengal

• Must be between 25 and 60 years of age

• Must not be an income taxpayer

• Must not be a permanent or retired government employee

• Must not receive a regular government salary or pension

• Must not be employed in teaching or non-teaching positions in government-aided institutions

These conditions are expected to play a crucial role during the verification process, as authorities seek to identify beneficiaries who genuinely require financial support.

What happens to existing Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries?

The state government has indicated that beneficiaries currently receiving assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar will continue to receive benefits during the transition phase.

However, migration to Annapurna Yojana will not be automatic for everyone. Existing beneficiaries are expected to undergo verification to determine whether they meet the revised eligibility criteria.

This means individuals who have become income taxpayers, entered government service, started receiving pensions or otherwise fall within the exclusion categories may not qualify under the new scheme.

For beneficiaries, ensuring that Aadhaar, bank account and household records are updated could help avoid delays during the transition.

How can women apply?

The government has enabled both online and offline application channels.

Application forms have been made available in English, Bengali and Hindi. Applicants will be required to provide personal, household and financial information, including:

• Aadhaar number

• Date of birth

• Family and household details

• Digital ration card-linked household ID, where available

• Address and contact information

• Bank account details

• Voter ID details

• PAN information

• Employment status

• Annual family income details

• Information relating to tax payments

Applicants should keep essential documents ready, including Aadhaar, bank account details, address proof, identity proof and passport-size photographs.

Those unable to apply online can submit applications through designated camps, panchayats, municipalities and local government offices.

Verification likely to be stricter

One of the key features of Annapurna Yojana is its multi-layer verification process.

Applications will not be approved solely on the basis of self-declared information. Instead, authorities will conduct scrutiny and field-level verification before final approval is granted.

In rural areas, Block Development Officers (BDOs) will review applications, while urban applications will be examined under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs). Verified applications will then move to the District Magistrate's office for final approval.

The additional checks are intended to reduce inclusion errors and ensure that benefits are directed towards eligible households.

Why the scheme matters

Annapurna Yojana represents one of the largest cash-support initiatives for women in West Bengal. By combining a substantially higher monthly benefit with tighter eligibility filters, the government is attempting to balance welfare expansion with targeted delivery.

For eligible women, the scheme could significantly strengthen household finances through a predictable monthly income stream. At the same time, the stricter verification framework means applicants will need to ensure their documentation and eligibility details are accurate before applying.

As enrolment begins across the state, the success of the programme will largely depend on smooth verification, timely payments and effective beneficiary outreach.