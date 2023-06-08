CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Arts Results To Be Declared Today after 4 pm

The Science stream of the CHSE +2 exam began on March 1 and ended on April 4, 2023. Then again, the exam for Arts and Commerce streams started on March 2 and ended on 5 March 2023. CHSE recently announced the Science and Commerce streams' results on the same official website. In the Commerce stream, approximately 19,526 candidates out of 24,082 took the exam, while 78,938 students out of 92,950 took the Science stream. The general pass percentage of both Science and Commerce streams was 83.93 and 81.12 per cent individually.

The 12th class arts result for the year 2023 will be posted on the official websites of the CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) today, June 8 on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in after 4 pm. Download and review the scorecards who took the CHSE Class 12 Arts Examination.