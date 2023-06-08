close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Arts Results To Be Declared Today after 4 pm

When the results are available after 4 pm, students who took the exams can check them at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 12th class arts result for the year 2023 will be posted on the official websites of the CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) today, June 8 on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in after 4 pm. Download and review the scorecards who took the CHSE Class 12 Arts Examination.
The Science stream of the CHSE +2 exam began on March 1 and ended on April 4, 2023. Then again, the exam for Arts and Commerce streams started on March 2 and ended on 5 March 2023. CHSE recently announced the Science and Commerce streams' results on the same official website. In the Commerce stream, approximately 19,526 candidates out of 24,082 took the exam, while 78,938 students out of 92,950 took the Science stream. The general pass percentage of both Science and Commerce streams was 83.93 and 81.12 per cent individually.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Steps to check 

    • Go to the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.
    • Press on the direct link for CHSE Arts 12th Result 2023 on the appeared homepage.
    • A login page will appear.
    • Fill in your personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Also Read

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website

BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

JAC 12th Result 2023: Jharkhand's Commerce, Arts results to be soon today

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

AP ICET Result 2023 is expected today; everything you need to know

AP NMMS results 2023: Everything you need to know at official website

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards are out on bujhansi.ac.in, details inside

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

    • Click the submit option.
    • CHSE Odisha 12th class +2 Arts results will display on the screen.
    • View the result carefully, Download, and print a copy of the scorecard for later.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Recheck 

If students are not satisfied with their Odisha Class 12th Result 2023, they can settle on either reverifying or re-evaluation their answer sheets. The CHSE Odisha 12th scrutiny and re-evaluation method are accessible for students who wish to have their answer sheets evaluated for potential errors. 

Students must use the link provided on the board's official website to submit their rechecking requests in order to recheck the Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023. The reported new results for Odisha Board Arts Result 2023 will be announced later on the site.
Topics : Odisha Board results Class 12 results Odisha board

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Eurozone slips into recession after GDP shrinks 0.1% in Jan-Mar: Report

European Union
2 min read

Nasa's telescope detects complex molecules in galaxy 12 bn light-years away

Nasa's telescope detects complex molecules
4 min read

A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

family insurance
1 min read

API manufacturing facility in Bangalore receives GMP certificate: Biocon

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

Torrent Power raises Rs 600 cr through non-convertible debentures

Torrent Power
1 min read

Most Popular

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600
1 min read

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 8: Banks, Auto, Lemon Tree, Adani Ent, Titagarh

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
5 min read

LIC raises Tech Mahindra stake by 2 pts via open-market acquisition to 8.8%

LIC
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon