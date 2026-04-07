Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / BJP slams Congress chief Kharge over 'illiterate' remark, seeks apology

BJP slams Congress chief Kharge over 'illiterate' remark, seeks apology

Addressing a presser, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to clarify whether they agreed with Kharge's statement

Ravi Shankar Prasad, ravi

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference at the party's headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 7, 2026.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Tuesday demanded an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged remarks on the people of Gujarat and some other states, saying that the comment was "shameless, demeaning and utterly despicable."  Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to clarify whether they agreed with Kharge's statement.

At an election rally in Kerala's Idukki district on Sunday, Kharge had said the people of the state were "educated and clever" and cannot be misled, unlike those who were "illiterate" in Gujarat and some other places.

 

"Do they agree with this statement? If Rahul Gandhi has any sense, he should distance himself from this remark, condemn it, and demand an apology," Prasad said.

The former Union minister further said Kharge "does not deserve to remain Congress president" for making such comments, and questioned if he had "abandoned all sense of dignity" associated with the post.

"The position he holds was once occupied by leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and even Rahul Gandhi. What kind of language is being used by someone holding such a post? Kharge's comment is not only demeaning, but shameless and utterly despicable," he said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul accuses Centre of excluding Bahujan entrepreneurs from big contracts

Assam Assembly polls: The method behind BJP's 'immigrant' narrative

Assam Assembly polls: The method behind BJP's 'immigrant' narrativepremium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to a gathering during a public meeting ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, in Barpeta, Assam, Monday, April 6, 2026

UCC, 'One Nation One Election' moving in positive direction: PM Modi

In this image posted on April 5, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. (narendramodi.in via PTI Photo)

Cong keeps singing to Pak's tunes, compromising nation's security: PM Modi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi

CPI(M) in 'deal' with BJP for April 9 polls in Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi

He further said Gujarat has produced several national leaders and intellectuals.

"What does it mean when the president of a national party calls an entire state's people illiterate? I want to pose a serious question to the party's national platform," Prasad said.

Quoting data, he said that Gujarat's literacy rate has improved over the years and is around 82 per cent. Literacy levels have risen across the country, he asserted.

"Kharge said Gujaratis are illiterate and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misled them to stay in power, while people of Kerala are educated. If you hate the prime minister, will you say anything without thinking?" asked Prasad, an MP from Patna Sahib.

He demanded that the Congress president apologise to the people of Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"Kharge, you owe an apology to the country. On behalf of the BJP, we demand that you apologise for calling the people of Gujarat illiterate," he said, adding that such remarks were "divisive" and unbecoming of the president of a national party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly security breach: Accused wanted attention for missing nephew

Supreme Court, SC

Exceptionally urgent cases to be mentioned only before CJI-led bench: SC

Google Search Live, AI Mode

India searches shift to AI, work-life balance, culture: Kantar 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

J-K police bust interstate LeT racket, nabs terrorist on run for 16 years

Kalpakkam nuclear reactor

India's fast breeder reactor attains criticality: Here's why it matters

Topics : BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad Ravi Shankar Prasad Congress mallikarjun kharge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayOnePlus Nord 6 India LaunchIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Jubilant Food vs DevyaniPersonal Finance