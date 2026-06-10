India Inc hails PM Modi as he becomes the longest-serving elected PM

Leaders from across corporate India on Wednesday extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest serving democratically elected prime minister in India's history. Prime Minister Modi achieved the milestone on Wednesday, surpassing the record of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Industry leaders credited his 12 years in office for reforms, economic expansion, and what they termed as "a stronger global profile" for the country.

Business chambers and industry representatives said the government's focus on improving the ease of doing business and advancing economic reforms had helped boost investor confidence and support long-term growth.

R Mukundan, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said confidence in India's potential has continued to grow over the years. “As India moves towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, industry remains committed to working closely with the government to accelerate investment, strengthen competitiveness, create quality employment, and ensure that growth remains inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready,” he wrote in a blog.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Anant Goenka said the past 12 years had brought significant changes to the country's economic landscape.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing this landmark chapter in India's democratic journey. The past twelve years have been characterised by the steady consolidation of India's economic fundamentals. Landmark reforms, enhanced ease of doing business, record infrastructure investments, expanding trade partnerships, stronger financial institutions and the rise of globally competitive manufacturing ecosystems have altered the trajectory of the Indian economy,” Goenka said, as reported by news agency PTI.

PM Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, after he led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - which helmed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - to a decisive electoral victory over the ruling Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. He returned to power with a larger mandate in 2019 and began his second term on May 30 that year. His third consecutive term commenced on June 9, 2024, albeit with a much-reduced strength for the BJP which forced to form a coalition government.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said India had recorded progress across several areas during the period.

“During this period, India has witnessed remarkable progress across multiple fronts, strengthening its position as one of the world's leading economies and emerging as a confident global voice. The country has made significant strides in inclusive economic development, infrastructure expansion, innovation, entrepreneurship, and social development,” he said in a post on X.

Banerjee added that reforms, governance measures and efforts to promote inclusive growth had strengthened India's competitiveness, resilience and international standing.

Assocham President Nirmal K Minda described India as a “bright spot” in the global economy during Modi's tenure.

“We are happy to note that the economy's growth fundamentals have performed as well as, or better than, those of any major economy in the world economic system. GDP has more than doubled from USD 1.9 trillion in 2013-14 to USD 4.1 trillion in 2025-26, supported by growth in the manufacturing and service sectors. GDP growth has also increased from 6.4 per cent in 2013-14 to 7.7 per cent in 2025-26,” he said.

Rajeev Singh, director general of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, also congratulated the prime minister, saying in a post on X: “Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will shine brighter in days to come and move towards a developed nation by 2047.”

Sudarshan Venu, chairman, TVS Motor Company, said that the past 12 years have been transformational. “His (PM Modi's) tenure has been a paradigm shift. The last twelve years have been transformational with fast-paced growth, inclusive development, societal upliftment, and long-term reforms. We are privileged to be led by such a visionary and decisive leader who is making India Atmanirbhar and steadily steering the country towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and we are excited for the journey ahead,” he said.

Industry leaders said India Inc would continue to support the government's goal of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, while building on gains in investment, manufacturing, employment and economic competitiveness. (With inputs from agencies)