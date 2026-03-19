Dodla Dairy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd and JBM Auto Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2026.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd and JBM Auto Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2026.

Dodla Dairy Ltd lost 11.04% to Rs 1010 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17298 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 7.03% to Rs 324.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 120.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29058 shares in the past one month.

Petronet LNG Ltd pared 6.80% to Rs 271.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd fell 6.41% to Rs 547.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

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